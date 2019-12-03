AOC Unleash a 5120 x 1440 32:9 HDR FreeSync Monitor

Tired of those boring widescreen monitors? Are Ultrawides still not cutting the mustard for you? Then say hello to the latest ultra-ultra-wide from AOC! The new AOC AGON G493UCX does everything in a big way. For starters, it’s a whopping 49″ diagonal and features a (technically) 4K resolution in the 32:9 form factor. It’s actually 5120 x 1440 pixels, which is 5K/2K, which is a LOT of pixels, no doubt about that.

AOC AGON G493UCX

The AOC G493UCX uses a VA panel, which should provide good contrast ratios. Plus, it’s also rated for DisplayHDR 400, runs at 120 Hz, uses AMD FreeSync, it’s G-Sync compatible, and has a 1ms response time.

Of course, this monitor isn’t going to appeal to everyone. It’s pretty extreme, but why have three monitors when one will do the job! The specifications are pretty good though, and it’ll output 550 cd/m2, hence the HDR 400 cert. However, that’s closer to HDR 600 in reality. It comes pre-calibrated with a guaranteed dE <2, giving it 93% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and 121% sRGB coverage).

It’s also equipped with 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB ports, 1 x audio output and 2 x 5 W speakers built-in.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, we have no prices just yet, but I don’t expect it’ll be particularly cheap.