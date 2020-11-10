AOC Unveils the 16T2 Portable USB-C Touchscreen Monitor

Display specialist AOC has announced the launch of its brand new AOC 16T2, a new portable touchscreen monitor with USB-C connectivity. The 39.6 cm (15.6″) IPS display 16T2 comes with Full HD resolution and can be connected to a laptop, desktop/server, or smartphone through its two USB-C ports (utilizing DisplayPort alternate mode) or its Micro HDMI port.

Thanks to the built-in 8000 mAh battery, the 16T2 can be used on-the-go without requiring a power outlet and can even act as a power bank and charge a smartphone. Less than a centimeter in thickness, a featured smart, foldable cover for portrait and landscape orientations and VESA wall mount option make this monitor a great tool for mobile business users as well as mobile gamers, students, IT administrators, small businesses, DIYers, and more.

AOC 16T2 Portable USB-C Touchscreen Monitor

Users appreciate how a multi-monitor setup increases productivity and comfort on their desktop, and now with the 16T2 this is also possible in a mobile environment, with the addition of 10-point touch input. With 10 point projective-capacitive touch recognition technology, the display easily detects 10 fingertips at once. Certified with Windows 10 touch support and compatible with many touch-sensitive applications and games. This feature is great for taking notes on the go, getting a digital signature, or dominating the latest mobile games. In its sleek aluminum-finish AOC’s 16T2, looks just like a tablet, but unlike a tablet, which will become obsolete and a piece of electronic waste once its processor and operating system become old, slow and incompatible, the 16T2 is simply a mobile display, unrestricted by fast-aging technology. This makes the 16T2 a future-proof investment for years to come.

The 16T2 Smart Cover protects the display surface against dents and scratches inside your bag. While using it, the smart cover transforms into a flexible stand to set up the display in portrait and landscape mode easily.

Equipped for More!

Due to its double USB-C inputs and Micro-HDMI input, this portable monitor connects a variety of computers, both legacy as well as the modern ones. When connected via Micro-HDMI, connect the monitor to the PC with the USB-C to USB-A/C to enjoy the touch function. This cable is included in the box. The 16T2 also comes with built-in stereo speakers (2x 1 W).

The 16T2 also acts as a power bank both when switched on and off. When connected to the mains with the USB-C adapter instead, the 16T2 can charge itself and a connected smartphone. 2x USB-C ports on both sides make it possible to charge on the left port and transfer display signal from the right, or vice versa. This makes for a flexible setup that is easily assembled in no time.

Endless Possibilities

The ease of use, flexibility and portability of the AOC 16T2 allow a wide range of use cases:

Extending a laptop display for more screen space while working on-the-go

As a note-taking tool for students

As a productivity booster while working from home (especially in smaller spaces)

As a server display

As a self-service kiosk display in public spaces

As a display for tinkerers, or engineers

As a display for mobile gaming or entertainment

As a main entertainment display by connecting to a smartphone

Price & Availability

AOC has confirmed that the 16T2 is available now with an MSRP of $249.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this portable monitor release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!