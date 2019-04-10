AOC Unveils Two Studio F. A. Porsche Designed Monitors

Modern and Sleek 32″ and 27″ Displays

AOC is taking a break from their usual AGON line of gaming monitors to release two new models designed by Studio F.A. Porsche. The studio is of course world-renowned and has worked with AOC before on their Ultra Slim monitor line from 2017.

The two new models are the 32″ U32U1 and the 27″ Q27T1. The U32U1 has a large 31.5″ IPS display with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). It also complies with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10 standards. Furthermore, the U32U1 has 10-bit colour and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The U32U1 also features a tubular-shaped tripod stand which creates “visual lightness” according to Porsche. To compliment the adjustable slim stand, the display has a 4-sided frameless design.

As for connectivity, it has the usual HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 connectors. Furthermore, this monitor also features an HDMI 2.0 as well as a USB-C port with a USB 3.1 hub.



As for the 27″ AOC Q27T1, it has an anti-glare coated IPS panel capable of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution. It also offers a wide colour gamut, covering 90% of the NTSC colour space. Its stand is also metal like with the U32U1, but it uses flat shapes instead of tubes.

To keep the connector area clean, AOC integrates a cover hiding two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.

How Much are These AOC Monitors?

AOC’s Q27T1 will be available in July 2019 at an MSRP of £269 and U32U1 will be available later in 2019.