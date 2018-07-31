AORUS B450 Pro Gaming Motherboard Review

AORUS B450

The new generation of AMD’s motherboards is here at last. While there’s not much in the way of “new” tech on this launch, it does look like it’ll be tackling an important mid-budget price bracket for the market. With all the experience they’ve gained from their X370 and B350 motherboards, it looks like they’ll be merging the two into B450. What that means is plenty of high-end features, support for 2000 series Ryzen CPUs and all their respective features, overclocking and more. Furthermore, it’s basically almost all the features of a high-end X470 solution at a much more competitive price. Of course, for high-end overclockers, those pushing their hardware to more extremes, X470 is still an appealing option. However, for the vast majority of those building gaming rigs at home, B450 is more than likely everything you’ll need.

Features

Supports AMD 2nd Generation Ryzen™/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ 1st Generation Ryzen™ Processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

HDMI, DVI-D Ports for Multiple Display

Integrated I/O Shield of Ultra Durable™ Design

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3 M.2 (x4, x2) with Dual Thermal Guards

ALC1220-VB Enhanced 114dB(Rear) / 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors

RGB FUSION with Multi-Zone LED Light Show Design, Supports Digital LED & RGB LED Strips

Intel ® GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator Software

GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator Software Smart Fan 5 Features 6 Temperature Sensors and 5 Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

APP Center Including EasyTune™ and Cloud Station™ Utilities

CEC 2019 Ready, Save Power with a Single Click

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS product page here.

What AORUS Had to Say

“AORUS 400-series motherboards use Hybrid Digital PWM + Lower RDS(on) MOSFETs design to support the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors by offering incredible precision in developing power of the motherboard’s most power-hungry and energy-sensitive components as well as delivering enhanced system performance and ultimate hardware scalability.” – Aorus

What’s in the Box

Everything you need is here, including all the required SATA cables, I/O adaptor, and of course, a chassis sticker. You get a driver CD, which is pointless as you’ll want to download the lastest anyway.