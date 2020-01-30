AORUS F127Q Gaming Monitor Review

AORUS is one of the hottest gaming brands in the world today. They’re the extreme performance and gaming focused division of Gigabyte, so if it says AORUS on it, you know its one of their top-end products with no compromises. The AORUS F127Q certainly meets that requirement, as they’ve crammed it full of all the latest technologies, and even implemented a few unique features of their own. That does mean it comes with a pretty hefty price tag, but it’s a simple case of you pay more and you get a lot more in return. The F127Q ticks just about every box I can think of for a great gaming monitor.

Speaking of boxes, the one it comes in is freaking enormous. I could fit a 37″ monitor in this thing!

AORUS F127Q Gaming Monitor

Of course, the main selling point of any monitor is the panel, and the AORUS F127Q has a great one. It’s an 27-inch 2560 x 1440p IPS panel. It also features a blazing fast 165 Hz refresh rate, as well as FreeSync HDR and it’s G-Sync compatible too! This is backed up by a 1ms response time, 10bit IPS colour, 95% DCI-P3 and HDR. However, the selling points don’t stop there, as you’ll find RGB Fusion 2.0, their “Wings of Excellence” Falcon design, a built-in power supply design, gaming OSD with Aim Stabilizer, on-screen system stats, crosshairs, etc. The list really does just keep on going on.

Features

Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q

Display Resolution 2560×1440

Display Size 27″

Refresh Rate 165Hz

FreeSync

G-Sync Compatible

1ms Response Time

Contrast Ratio 12M:1

Panel Type IPS

Built-in ANC

Tactical OSD

RGB LED Lighting

Height Adjustable

“The falcon utilizes its powerful wings to soar through the skies and lock down its prey. The AORUS Core takes inspiration from the falcon’s aerodynamic wings, incorporating a multi-layered design which features wing shaped contours and also resembles the falcon’s high-velocity ascension and dives through the skies. With sleek and metallic armour, the AORUS Core symbolizes advancement in technology with its futuristic style.” – AORUS

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS F127Q product page here.

ANC