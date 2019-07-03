AORUS NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs Now Available for Pre-Order

Enjoy Speeds of Up to 5000MB/s

It looks like Gigabyte‘s next-generation AORUS branded NVMe M.2 SSDs are now up for pre-order. These utilize the PCIe 4.0 interface to get blistering speeds of up to 5000MB/s read and 4000MB/s write. Contrast that to what you get with the fastest SATA SSD which is around 550MB/s read and 500MB/s write. In terms of 4K Random read/writes, these AORUS drives reach up to 750K/700K IOPS.

Of course, PCIe 4.0 is exclusive to AMD X570 motherboards and Ryzen 3000 CPUs for now. So you will need those to go along with this new M.2 SSD. Corsair similarly is also early in the market with their own PCIe 4.0 storage offerings.

These drives use Toshiba BiCS4 3D TLC NAND and come with a copper heatsink cover. This of course makes these drives much thicker than bare M.2 PCBs. In fact it measures 11.40 x 80.50 x 23.50mm.

How Much are These AORUS PCIe 4.0 SSDs?

NewEgg.com currently lists both the 1TB (GP-ASM2NE6100TTTD) and 2TB model (GP-ASM2NE6200TTTD) for $259 and $479 respectively.

In comparison, Corsair’s Force Series MP600 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD costs $449 via Amazon. Meanwhile, the 1TB Corsair MP600 costs $249. These also have heatsinks pre-installed although not as fancy as AORUS’ design.