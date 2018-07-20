AORUS RGB Memory 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Review

AORUS RGB

The DDR4 memory market is packed full of products which offer impressive performance. Furthermore, the RGB explosion is far from over, and every brand has something unique and stylish for the RGB loving consumer. However, innovations are few and far between, and today, it seems like AORUS have come up with a product that no other brand has! It’s rare we say that about any product, let alone memory products.

The new AUROS RGB modules are still dual channel, there are only two sticks of RAM in the box. However, you get four modules!? Two of them are dummy modules, meaning you can fill all four slots on your motherboard, but not have to spend huge amounts of cash for double the actual ram. No one will know, you still get the same 2 x 8 GB kit and performance. However, you get four still with full RGB lighting, now, that is going to be awesome. Let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

Memory Size: 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB)

Frequency: DDR4-3200 MHz

Timing: 16-18-18-38 (XMP 3200MHz)

Voltage: 1.35V (when XMP enable)

Memory IC: Samsung B-Die

RGB Fusion supported

100% Sorted & Tested

High efficient heat spreaders to keep performance

Performance Profile: XMP 2.0

User-Friendly Design for Easier Installation

Lifetime Warranty

Comply with industrial standard JEDEC DDR4

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS product page here.

What AORUS Had to Say

“Populate all your DRAM slots without breaking the bank for a much better looking system. Industry-first AORUS RGB Infused Demo Modules keep the same design as the original memory sticks and are 100% compatible with the RGB Fusion software. Now you can customize the lighting on your memories any possible way you want!” – AORUS

Product Trailer