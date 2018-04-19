AORUS X470 Gaming 7 WiFi Motherboard Review

AORUS Gaming 7

The latest board from the Gigabyte gaming masters that are AORUS is here at last. Offering support for the latest AMD X470 chipset, and launching on the same day as the brand new 12nm Ryzen second generation processors. That means more features, more performance, and well, just a bit more of everything in general too. We loved their previous generation motherboards, so I’m eager to see what this one has to offer.

Promising blazing fast WiFi thanks to 2×2 802.11ac Wave2 Wifi, for up to 1734Mbps transfer speeds, it’s great for wireless users. However, with Bluetooth 5.0, and Intel Ethernet, it’s a solid all-rounder. The big numbers keep coming too, with dual NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD raid support, ensuring your storage can keep up with your demands.

Second Generation Ryzen Reviews

ASRock Taichi X470 Ultimate Motherboard Review

ASUS ROG STRIX X470-F Gaming Motherboard Review

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor Review

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor Review

Ryzen 2700X With 1080 Ti and VEGA 64 Gaming Performance Review

Ryzen First Generation CPU Retest

Features

Of course, it’s a feature list that keeps on giving today. 10+2 Phase IR power delivery, with chunky heatsinks and MOS to ensure excellent overclocking potential. While ALC12200-VB Enhanced audio chipset, with ESS Sabre DAC and WIMA capacitors, ensure your audio matches the high-end performance of everything else.

Supports AMD Ryzen™ 2nd Generation/ Ryzen™ 1st Generation

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

10+2 Phase IR Digital PWM Design

Fins-array MOS Heatsink & Direct Touch Heatpipe

2-Way CrossFire/ SLI Graphics Support with Dual Armor and Ultra Durable™ Design

Intel® 802.11ac Wave2 2T2R WIFI & BT 5

ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone and Built-in ESS SABRE DAC with WIMA Audio Capacitors

Dual Ultra-Fast M.2 with NVMe PCIe X4 with Dual Thermal Guard & SATA Interface

RGB FUSION with Multi-zone LED Light Show Design, Supports Digital LED & RGB LED Strips

Swappable Overlay for Accent LED

Intel® Ethernet LAN with cFos Speed Internet Accelerator

Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

USB DAC-UP 2 with Adjustable Voltage

USB 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Type-C™ and Type-A +Front USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ Header

Integrated Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Rear Power/Reset/Clear CMOS Button

CEC 2019 Ready, Save Power with a Single Click

APP Center Including EasyTune™ and Cloud Station™ Utilities

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the AORUS website here.

What AORUS Had to Say

AORUS X470 AORUS X470 Gaming Motherboards feature a design concept inspired by the wings of an eagle. The sleek “design of the I/O armour resembles the shape of the wing while the claw marks and airflow design are inspired by the wing’s impressive aerodynamic features.” – Gigabyte