AOTS Benchmark Supposedly from Intel Gen11 IGP Leaked

Intel’s Next-Gen Integrated Graphics Vastly Improved

Intel just released a public whitepaper letting people know what is under the hood of their latest Gen11 integrated GPU. Now the first performance leaks are coming out, starting with one of the usual suspects TUM_APISAK on Twitter.

The Thailand based enthusiast has been the reliable source of many leaks in the past few years now and he continues that tradition with screenshots of Intel Gen11 performance on Ashes of the Singularity.

As usual with all early leaks, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until more verification surfaces.

How Does it Compare to Intel Gen9 IGP and AMD APU’s?

TUM_APISAK provides an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark run on an Intel Gen9 IGP (UHD 620) for comparison as well. This one shows half of what the Gen11 IGP performance is: 700 vs 1400.

He also mentions that AMD’s 2200G APU typically scores around 1800 to 2500. Which is still much more than what Intel can crunch.

Keep in mind that the benchmark was run on 1920 x 1080 with low presets.

Whether this is true or not, we would just have to wait and see. The rounded out results for example are too clean looking for a benchmark run and could be something that is manipulated in post.