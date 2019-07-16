Apex Legends Matchmaking Will Pit Cheaters vs Cheaters

Apex Legends is implementing several ways to combat cheaters. One of which is probably the most interesting solution yet. Posting on their official sub-reddit, Respawn Entertainment says that they are using machine learning “to create behavior models” that detect cheating.

This will then be used to ban users, or put them all together in the same match. That last bit is hilariously poetic and is definitely a welcome change. In this case, Respawn is not tolerating any such behaviour so they are lumping in players who team up with cheaters as well. So if you queue in with a player caught cheating, the strike will also go against you. As the Respawn post succintly says: “partying up with cheaters is still cheating.”

The same also goes for when the system detects spammers. So they will be part of the self-contained matches vs other spammers and cheaters.

Additionally, Respawn also pledged to add more resources to combat spammers and cheaters. As the game grows, it is understandable that the amount of spammers and cheaters grows too. So more people working on oversight is necessary.

What Do I Do When I Encounter a Cheater?

If you encounter a cheater you can report them here. Respawn also suggests users to please try to capture video proof as well. This can be done with several free programs such as playing with OBS or NVIDIA Shadowplay.

What If I Was Incorrectly Banned?

In case you feel that the system has incorrectly banned/suspended you, Apex Legends also has an appeals process in place. Follow this link in order to submit a ticket.