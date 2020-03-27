Apple Audio & Video Editing Software is Free to Use for 90 days

Despite being a very avid PC user, I’ll (somewhat grudgingly) admit that in terms of video and audio editing software, Apple has some of the best products around. There is, however, a catch to that. While it might be some of the best, it also comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

In that regard, however, there is some excellent news! In a report via Engadget, Apple has announced that due to the Coronavirus keeping people at home, it is offering Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X free for 90 days!

Apple Offers Free Audio and Video Editing Software

The software is being made available for free on a 90-day trial basis. Better still, if you’re already in the middle of a trail (usually 14 days), you can opt-out of that and sign-up for this new one! No questions asked!

It’s a pretty amazing offer and, I’ll admit, one that I did not expect in the slightest. While some of you may disagree, I think Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X is about as good as it gets in terms of editing software!

Where Can I Check it Out?

Well, to start with, you’ll require having some form of Apple product. And no, we’re not really talking iPads or iPhones here. Think more along the lines of MacBooks. To access this free trial, however, all you need to do is visit and sign-up via the official website here! – From there you’ll get your download link to begin your free trial!

Remember, this software is usually around $500 (total) and, as such, getting it free for 90-days is an amazing chance to try out your editing skills!

For more information on this software, you can check out the official websites via the links here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this offer? Are you going to apply for your free trial? – Let us know in the comments!

