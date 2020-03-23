Apple Confirms iOS 13 May Cause Hotspot Connection Issues

For those of you who own iPhones, you may have noticed that Apple recently launched the latest version of its operating system. Namely, iOS 13. As if often the case, however, these updates rarely go without a few problems along the way and in a report via Engadget, one of the latest may be surrounding hot spot connectivity!

Apple iOS 13 May Cause Hot Spot Connection Issues

In the report, it is suggested that an internal document from Apple has confirmed that reported issues from consumers surrounding hot spot connections dropping out are indeed accurate. Something definitely bothersome to people who rely on it as an internet connection for their various devices.

While semi-acknowledging the issue, however, it still remains unclear as to whether it can be fixed.

What Do We Think?

While we suspect that (sooner or later) Apple will correct this problem in a future update, for the moment, users are left simply having to make do with it. Albeit not entirely helpful, a workaround does suggest that disabling and re-enabling the hotspot may resolve the problem. This will, however, presumably only make it ‘good’ until it occurs again.

So, at this point, all you can do if you are experiencing this problem is to learn to live with it. A fix is almost certainly on the way, but how quickly that will be remains a mystery!

