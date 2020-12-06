Apple Finally Confirms iPhone 11 Touchscreen Issues

It’s been just over a year now since the release of the iPhone 11 and while it has proven to be surprisingly popular with consumers, there has been a pretty significant trend of issues for some users since the smartphone came out. Namely, that for reasons unclear, the touchscreen would stop working.

Now, admittedly, this hasn’t been a widespread issue and the chances are that some of you reading this who own an iPhone 11 will have never had this problem. Following a report via ChipHell, however, if you are experiencing issues, then there is some good news. – Yes, it may have taken a while, but Apple has finally confirmed that a design flaw does exist in some iPhone 11 models and, better still, if your touchscreen has stopped working or has gotten a little temperamental, you should be able to get it fixed for free. With, as you might expect, some conditions.

Apple iPhone 11 Touchscreen Repair!

While they have not gone into specific details (likely to prevent a glut of people applying for the free repair), Apple has confirmed that a number of iPhone 11 models, produced between November 2019 and May 2020, did have a design flaw that would potentially see the touchscreen stop responding.

While offering to undertake the repair for free (at your local Apple store) there is, however, a number of pretty notable conditions. Firstly, your phone must be part of the batch that was confirmed as faulty. So if your serial number doesn’t match with their records, you’re out of luck. Secondly, even if it does match, it would appear that your phone must be exhibiting some evidence of a faulty touchscreen. Thirdly, and this is probably the most crucial aspect, your phone screen must be in practically mint condition. If there are any deep scratches or cracks, Apple will require you to pay for a screen replacement before they’ll do the touchscreen repair.

Where Can I Check?

The easiest way to find out if you are eligible for this free repair is to visit the official Apple support page for this issue and enter your phone’s unique serial code. From that, it will tell you pretty quickly if you are one of the affected users and, more importantly, how you can proceed further with arranging to have it repaired.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official website via the link here! – As above though, make sure that your phone does indeed have this problem and, more so, understand that Apple will likely not be interested in repairing it if your screen is, in any notable manner, damaged.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!