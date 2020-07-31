Apple Confirms its New iPhone is Going to Be Delayed!

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause major problems all around the world, when it’s confirmed that a product has been delayed, it’s not exactly surprising news anymore. When it comes to Apple, however, with their next major iPhone launch (presumably the iPhone 12) expected around September this year, you would’ve thought that they’d have been rather keen to stick to it based on the somewhat ‘flagship’ nature it represents.

In a report via TheNextWeb, however, Apple has confirmed that their next smartphone release is definitely going to be delayed. The good news, however, is that it’s not a particularly substantial one!

Apple Confirms iPhone Delay

In making the announcement, Apple has confirmed that September was the ideal date for the launch of their next-gen smartphone. Largely as this falls in line with their prior launch patterns. Based on the issues the Coronavirus pandemic is causing, however, it seems they are going to have to delay it. But only (probably) by a couple of weeks!

“In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

What Do We Think?

Now, it should be noted that ‘a few weeks’ is a very subjective term. I mean, how many is a few? 3? 6? Putting that aspect to one side, however, it seems more than abundantly clear that Apple is going to want this hitting shelves as quickly as possible. And, let’s face it, there are going to be a lot of people out there salivating over what this next upgraded version will offer!

So, when will the iPhone 12 come out? Well, based on what we can see here, expect something in October!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!