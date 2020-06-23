Apple Confirms The Mac Will be Ditching Intel CPUs

It’s been well known that for the last couple of years, Apple has been looking into creating its own custom chipset processors for its various products. Specifically, in order to attempt to improve quality and essentially break away from the reliance it had on Intel.

With speculation growing that a formal announcement was on the horizon, however, it has now officially been made. Yes, in future technological releases for (at the very least) the Mac series of products, Apple will be moving onto its own CPU platform!

Apple Mac

Coinciding with the launch of Big Sur, the next major release of macOS, while it is a major announcement, in truth, it’s one that has been coming for a long time now and, as such, isn’t overly surprising. While Apple hasn’t gone into many specific details surrounding how this new chipset will operate (nor specifications etc.), it seems pretty clear that they believe that further improvements are more likely under their own direction and design.

More so, however, by creating their own CPU, it can be specifically customised to provide the best level of performance for applications that have always found a very comfortable home on the Mac.

“From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac. With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Mac.”

What Do We Think?

Based on the announcement, it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how the Mac progresses in future releases. In terms of cost, however, don’t expect this change to impact their (somewhat traditional) eye-wateringly high prices! – The chances are that this move is good for Apple, but consumers shouldn’t be hopeful that this will translate into more affordable products! – Albeit, with a transitional period in place, who knows, maybe there will be some bargains to be had out there!

