Apple iPhone 12 Benchmark Hints It’ll Outperform Every Android

With Apple expected to launch its latest iPhone 12 at some point this Autumn, there is clearly a lot of anticipation about what it will feature. Following a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that one benchmark from the smartphone may have leaked out and, in terms of direct comparisons, it may outperform every single Android alternative out there! It’s not, incidentally, even Apple who is claiming this! Well, at least not yet.

Apple iPhone 12

In the benchmark (which you can see below) it shows what is reportedly the new Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip processors scoring some big points. Particularly when compared to the Samsung S20 which, in fairness, was already notably slower than Apple’s A13 Bionic processor which was released last year.

Put simply, in terms of raw processing power, it seems that the Apple iPhone 12 is set to be one of the most powerful available. More so, it’s also going to widen the performance gap between itself and Android devices even further! Well, presuming that this benchmark is both accurate and legitimate!

What Do We Think?

Apple has been promising that the iPhone 12 will bring some serious and significant changes and improvements to that seen within prior models and many would argue that such a move would be long overdue. Apple has, after all, fallen in for a lot of criticism in recent years over their failure to truly innovate their technology.

If these figures are true, however, then there are two conclusions that can almost certainly be made. The iPhone 12 is going to be powerful and it’s probably going to be ludicrously expensive! Not that you likely didn’t expect to hear that anyway.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Apple iPhone? Do you think this benchmark is legitimate? – Let us know in the comments!