Apple iPhone 9 Nears Launch – Rebranded as the ‘New’ SE?

Around a week ago, rumors began to emerge that Apple was preparing to launch its latest iPhone. Namely, the iPhone 9. With it (apparently) set to be launched today, so far that hasn’t happened yet. In a report via BGR, however, the rumors continue to grow that the launch may literally be at any moment. Albeit, possibly under a different name!

Apple iPhone 9 to Rebrand as SE?

In the report, it is being suggested (following multiple postings of accessories) that Apple may be launching the iPhone 9, but will rebrand it as the ‘new’ SE. This is, for those of you familiar with Apple and their products, a brand that was primarily used for ‘special editions’ of their iPhone 8 and, based on the reported specifications of this product, that would perhaps make some sense.

It is, after all, believed that while the iPhone 9 will feature the latest processor (used in the iPhone 11) it will retain the overall aesthetics of the 8.

What Do We Think?

In terms of an imminent release, with Twitter again confirming placeholders being made for the iPhone 9, it does seem that it is literally just around the corner. In fact, by the time you read this, it may already have been officially launched. The only question that remains is, why has Apple chosen to rebrand this phone?

Well, the best guess we have is that they want to avoid any potential confusion. We did, after all, skip straight from the iPhone 8 to the 10 and are now on the 11. As such, releasing a 9 might confuse casual consumers into thinking that this isn’t new at all. Which I suppose is technically one way you can legitimate look at it.

With the iPhone 9 (or SE if you prefer) set to be one of the cheapest ‘new’ models available (with a price expected to be around $399), however, we can still see this model being very popular with people looking for an expensive upgrade!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!