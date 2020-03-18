Apple Launches the New 2020 MacBook Air

It’s certainly been a long time overdue, but Apple has (finally) today announced one of its most anticipated products. Yes, their MacBook Air has just been given an update for 2020 that sees it include a whole host of new features and big improvements!

Apple 2020 MacBook Air

In making the announcement, Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing has said:

“From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we’re giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of $999 and an even lower price of $899 for education. With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer notebook.”

Features

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Apple press release via the link here!

A three-mic array for more clear voice capture for FaceTime calls with friends and family.

The industry-best Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation.

Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector.

Support for up to a 6K external display, a first for MacBook Air.

Advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound for activities like watching Apple TV+ content or playing games in Apple Arcade.

What Does Apple have to Say?

Faster Everyday Performance Offering quad-core processors for the first time, MacBook Air now delivers even more speed across everyday activities. From organizing photos and creating presentations to editing videos. Featuring the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.20 GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.80 GHz, MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, MacBook Air now delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. New Magic Keyboard MacBook Air now features the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. A redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1 mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. MacBook Air features a stunning unibody wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminium and comes in three finishes. Gold, silver and space gray. The 13-inch Retina display delivers over 4 million pixels and millions of colors. So whether customers are reading an email, enjoying a movie or editing their photos, text is razor sharp and images are more true to life. Double the Storage

MacBook Air now starts with 256 GB of storage. Double that of the previous generation And for those who need even more storage capacity, MacBook Air offers up to a 2 TB SSD, double the previous maximum storage. Built-in Security and Privacy MacBook Air comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip. Apple’s own custom-designed second-generation silicon, which checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. This allows MacBook Air and any Mac with the T2 chip to deliver the most secure boot process and storage of any notebook.

What Do We Think?

In terms of the product itself, it looks like Apple may have hit this one out of the park. Not only does it come with a whole host of impressive new features, but they’ve also looked to simply improve aspects of the design that were already pretty great!

The biggest highlight, however, has to be the price. Starting at $999, this is certainly a lot less expensive than we were anticipating! As such, we can see this new revised model being highly-popular with consumers!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this new design? Are you thinking of getting one? – Let us know in the comments!