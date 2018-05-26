Apple Offers Compensation For iPhone 6 Battery Replacement

Last year you may recall how a scandal emerged regarding Apple slowing down their older phones with IOS updates. For a long time, this was only thought to be a rumor. After much pressure though Apple finally admitted that while it was slowing phones down, it was for a reason. Specifically, at least as far as they claim, to extend the battery life of the phones.

Upon finally admitting this though, Apple did launch a rather low-key discount for iPhone 6 owners. If you applied online, you would be able to get a battery replacement for just £24.00. This wasn’t much use, however, if you’d already paid Apple for a battery replacement beforehand. As above, Apple did not make this deal very well known, but I can personally confirm this existed as I booked and visited my local Apple store for the replacement on my own phone.

Following mounting pressure though, Apple has finally agreed to rebate owners £54 if they replaced the battery. This, however, only applies within a specific time frame.

Do I qualify?

In a report via Metro, Apple will offer you the cash-back, but only if you paid for a battery replacement for an iPhone 6 between in 2017. Specifically January 1st until December 28th. There is, however, another twist to this. The rebate will only apply if you purchased the replacement directly from Apple. If you used a third party for the replacement, sorry, but you do not qualify.

Apparently, those who do qualify will be contacted by Apple by no later than the 27th of July. If you’re unsure though, it’s probably a good idea to contact Apple online to ask.

This is, of course, only going to reflect a small part of the price it would have cost you to replace the battery. It is, however, better than nothing and perhaps the honorable decision for Apple to make.

