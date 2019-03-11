Apple Promotion Is Literally Giving Away Free Bonus Money

Apple Promotion Will Add 10% To Account Balance

If being on the internet for around 25 years has taught me anything (or indeed planet earth for 30-something years), it’s that the offer of free money is rarely found to be true. It seems, however, that Apple may be set to run a promotion that will do exactly that.

In a report via The Verge, the promotion is set to launch on March 14th and will essentially add 10% to any balance transfers you make to your Apple account.

Why Are They Running This Promotion?

While such a promotion might sound like madness, there is more than a little logic to it. Firstly, it requires you to transfer money from your bank account to your Apple account. Additionally, with the 10% transaction bonus, it’s encouraging users to put as much money as they dare over!

Once in your Apple account, you are significantly more likely to spend it. Particularly on Apple products. So yes, while it’s a great offer, there is very much a motivation behind it other than sheer kindness.

Small Print!

There is, as you might expect, more than few conditions over this promotion. For example, it will only be available on March 14th and, in addition, will only apply to 1 singular transfer. A transfer that does appear to have a maximum limit of $250.

With various users in America confirming this as appearing on their feed, it is also unclear at the moment whether this promotion will be taken beyond America.

If you are, however, a regular user and particularly regularly transfer money to your Apple account, you might want to keep your eyes open. This promotion could literally give you some free money!

