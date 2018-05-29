Apple Reportedly Working On Top Secret Project Called ‘Star’

Apple reported To be working on a super secret project known only as ‘Star’

Apple is without doubt one of the hottest brands in terms of technology when a new product is announced. While we admittedly didn’t see the clamor for the iPhone X on release day that was anticipated, each time something new is on the way the hype and speculation begin to grow at an incredible rate.

Recent products, however, have led to many criticisms of the company. A significant number of some of their biggest supporters feel that the brand is no longer innovative. Perhaps a fair criticism as we haven’t seen much new for the last 4 iPhone releases to get overly excited about.

It seems, however, that Apple may indeed be working on something brand new. A top-secret project, known only as ‘Star’ is creating a lot of speculation as to exactly what it could be.

What is ‘Star’?

The initial report has emerged from Apple leak website 9to5Mac. While it is understood that the product or project is called ‘Star’ beyond that we are purely in the realms of speculation.

Some have suggested that it might be a new MAC system based on the ARM processor technology. Others have suggested it might be something between an iPad and a Laptop. The more mundane suggest that it’s simply the name for the watered down iPhone X Apple is planning to release this year.

At this stage, we will have to wait and see. If it is, however, one of the more exciting prospects, this could be a very interesting new venture for Apple.

What do you think? What is ‘Star’? Of those discussed, what product would you most like to see Apple release? In addition, do you that they are still an innovative company? – Let us know in the comments!