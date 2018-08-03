Apple Wins The Race To Be The First Trillion Dollar Company

Apple Wins The Trillion Dollar Company Race

It was clear back in January that one of the worlds major companies was going to break the trillion dollar valuation mark. Back in January, it looked like, despite quite strong competition, Apple was in pole position to achieve the historic landmark. Well, 7 months have now passed, but they finally did it!

In a report via The Verge, following a spike in the share price, Apple has now officially become the worlds first company with a trillion dollar valuation.

Competing Companies

Apple had been facing off against some pretty big names. These included Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet (the latter being Google’s parent company). While it has clearly been a decent year so far for Amazon and Alphabet, Facebook fell out of the race around March when the data scandal initially erupted.

Although they are currently a trillion dollar company, that could change over the coming months. The share price surge was prompted following the release of highly positive sales figures. As is the nature of stocks though, prices invariably go up and down. While Apple might cement this position by the end of the year, the factor of it temporarily dipping under is actually quite irrelevant. The point is that Apple was the first to achieve it!

Will Other Companies Achieve This?

While they may have been the first, sooner or later Amazon and Alphabet will also achieve this mark. It will, however, be mildly disappointing to them that Apple was the first to do it. In history, we often remember firsts, but rarely seconds. I dare say though that the Apple owners will be having a little celebration over this.

What do you think? Are you surprised they got this valuation first? Who do you think will be next? In addition, do you think Facebook can ever recover their recently lost value? – Let us know in the comments!