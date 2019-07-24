Apple’s 16″ MacBook Pro Rumoured to Cost At Least $2,999

Apple‘s next MacBook Pro release is long rumoured to be a 16″ screen model. Now latest news courtesy of Taiwanese website Economic Daily News reports that this notebook will be quite pricey with a $90000 NTD (~$3000 USD) starting price.

Rumours have been circling around since February this year but more and more details are coming to the fore. According to the latest report from Asia, the new 16″ model will feature a 3072 x 1920 display. This is quite a bump from the 2880 x 1800 resolution of the 15″ MacBook Pro.

However, the new report shuts down rumours that Apple is going the OLED route. Instead, it appears that they will stick to LCD. The assembly of which are apparently done by Quanta and Hon Hai (Foxconn).

Why Not OLED?

OLED supposedly would help with battery life. However, it still has a lingering reputation of having static image problems. Considering the user-base of these products are mostly professionals, who are not quite heavy into technical specs and details, it makes sense for the company to go for the reliable LCD option instead.

When Will This 16″ MacBook Pro Arrive?

This new larger laptop will supposedly arrive sometime in October. Considering Apple usually has a Mac-related announcement in October, this schedule makes sense. This is of course, separate from the iPhone-centric announcement usually around September.

The $3000 is just the starting base price and is also much higher priced than the 15″ MacBook Pro. Those start at $2399, while the much smaller 13″ version starts at $1799.

Along with the larger 16″ model, the company is also expected to launch a 13.3″ MacBook Pro as well as the MacBook Air notebooks. Details about these other ones are still scarce, so we would just have to wait and see.