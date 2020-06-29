Apple’s 2020 iPhone Rumored to Be Sold Without A Charger

It’s been well documented in recent years that phone chargers represent quite a significant portion of ‘redundant’ waste technology. I mean, if you’re a regularly upgrader of your iPhone, the chances are that you probably have more than a few chargers stuck in drawers that barely see the light of day. Particularly if you own something that uses the (far more standard) USB-C connection port. In a report via The Verge, however, rumors are suggesting that Apple may be looking to ‘address’ this issue with their new iPhone releases expected later this year.

Apple to Stop Bundling Chargers with their iPhones?

Although we suggest you take this with a grain of salt, rumors (from a pretty reliable source) have claimed that Apple will not be providing a charger with their new iPhone releases expected later this year. As something being proposed as an ‘environmental’ move (based on the probability that you already have a charger) this would be the first time in which they sold one of their smartphones without a charger being bundled.

It does, however, apparently go much further than this. The rumor also states that Apple will also stop bundling in their ‘basic’ earphones.

What Do We Think?

Is this is proven to be true, then the general consensus is that Apple will market this change under the guise of reducing packing size, shipment costs, and making the product, overall, more environmentally friendly. The more cynical consumer, however, will merely see this as Apple attempting (not for the first time) to boost their sales. It should, of course, be noted that chargers and AirPods will be available to purchase separately. Hmmm…

Is this true though? Well, with their release expected within the next 2-3 months, we don’t have too long before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!