Aqua Computer Launches 3 New Custom-Loop Flow Sensors

Aqua Computer has today announced the launch of three new flow sensor designs that will undoubtedly make an excellent addition to any high-performance custom-loop cooling systems. Coming with masses of features and retailing for a surprisingly reasonable price, if you’re looking for a new and useful addition to your extravagant cooling system, these might just be perfect for you!

Aqua Computer Flow Sensors

The top model high flow NEXT offers in addition to the flow sensor measurement of the coolant quality by measuring the electrical conductivity. In addition, the water temperature is precisely measured and it is possible to calculate the power dissipation of the cooling system. The sensor is equipped with an optical flow indicator and an acoustic alarm. A graphic display shows all sensor values and can display them as a chart. The RGB LEDs integrated into the sensor can visualize the sensor data in various ways or can be configured individually.

The RGBpx interface can control externally connected LEDs with many effects including a backlight function for monitors. A connection for the aquabus interface known from Aqua Computer devices and a signal interface are also available. The sensor is powered and controlled via an USB interface. Aqua Computer provides the aquasuite software as an extensive monitoring and control software.

With the high flow 2, Aqua Computer introduces a successor to the high flow sensor, which has been known for years. In addition to significantly more compact dimensions, a water temperature measurement was integrated into the sensor, which is CNC milled from solid acetal.

For purists, Aqua Computer also offers the high flow LT, a functional flow sensor at an attractive price.

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch of these new flow sensors, Aqua Computers has confirmed the following MSRPs:

High Flow LT – $29.99

High Flow 2 – $49.99

High Flow NEXT – $69.99

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these and other Aqua Computers cooling solutions, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!