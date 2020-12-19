Arctic Launches the Alpine 23 AM4 CPU Cooler

It’s getting frosty: In addition to the new Alpine 23 CPU cooler, ARCTIC’s diverse product range is expanding with new fan variants this month. Compact, solid, affordable – that’s ARCTIC’s Alpine series. Today, the series expands with the Alpine 23, the further improved successor Alpine AM4. This new AMD cooler boasts a revised assembly system.

Arctic Alpine 23

The Alpine 23 can simply be plugged into the existing AMD retention modules and screwed tightly; robust metal clips guarantee stability and safety. High-performance MX-2 thermal compound is pre-applied, making it easy to get started right out of the box. Thanks to radial heat sinks and a broad, PWM-controlled speed range, the compact CPU cooler offers sufficient performance as well as low noise levels at a very low price.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now, Arctic has confirmed that the Alpine 23 can be purchased for the surprisingly low price of €11.99. So, in terms of low-cost cooling solutions, this is definitely, at least on paper, one of the best value products currently available on the market. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

