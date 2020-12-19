Arctic Launches the Alpine 23 AM4 CPU Cooler

Arctic Alpine 23 Socket AM4 CPU Cooler

It’s getting frosty: In addition to the new Alpine 23 CPU cooler, ARCTIC’s diverse product range is expanding with new fan variants this month. Compact, solid, affordable – that’s ARCTIC’s Alpine series. Today, the series expands with the Alpine 23, the further improved successor Alpine AM4. This new AMD cooler boasts a revised assembly system.

Arctic Alpine 23

The Alpine 23 can simply be plugged into the existing AMD retention modules and screwed tightly; robust metal clips guarantee stability and safety. High-performance MX-2 thermal compound is pre-applied, making it easy to get started right out of the box. Thanks to radial heat sinks and a broad, PWM-controlled speed range, the compact CPU cooler offers sufficient performance as well as low noise levels at a very low price.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now, Arctic has confirmed that the Alpine 23 can be purchased for the surprisingly low price of €11.99. So, in terms of low-cost cooling solutions, this is definitely, at least on paper, one of the best value products currently available on the market. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? What cooler do you use in your PC? – Let us know in the comments!

