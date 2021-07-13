Arctic Launches Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB/A-RGB Coolers

ARCTIC has today announced the launch of new lighting options to its top-rated water cooling series with the Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB & A-RGB CPU coolers. With this new release, their A-/RGB portfolio continues to grow, with the Liquid Freezer II 360 also becoming available in two LED variants.

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB/A-RGB Coolers

The three fans of the powerful 360 variants are each equipped with twelve RGB LEDs. While the Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB provides systems with a rich, even glow, the Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB gives users even more comprehensive lighting options. Autonomously controllable RGB LEDs allow for a bespoke colour experience with an almost infinitely customizable variety of effects.

Well-known and distinctive series features, such as a premium-class radiator, the PWM-controlled pump, and a 40-millimetre VRM cooling fan, ensure the ideal balance of high performance and low noise. Fully encased hoses and a well-thought-out cable management system round out the no-fuss, all-in-one solutions.

Price & Availability

In confirming the general release of their new Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB/A-RGB coolers, Artic has stated the following prices consumers should expect:

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB – $146.80

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB – $153.13

Therefore, if you do want to learn more about these new CPU cooler designs, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!