Arctic Launches Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB/A-RGB Coolers

1 day ago
ARCTIC has today announced the launch of new lighting options to its top-rated water cooling series with the Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB & A-RGB CPU coolers. With this new release, their A-/RGB portfolio continues to grow, with the Liquid Freezer II 360 also becoming available in two LED variants.

The three fans of the powerful 360 variants are each equipped with twelve RGB LEDs. While the Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB provides systems with a rich, even glow, the Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB gives users even more comprehensive lighting options. Autonomously controllable RGB LEDs allow for a bespoke colour experience with an almost infinitely customizable variety of effects.

Well-known and distinctive series features, such as a premium-class radiator, the PWM-controlled pump, and a 40-millimetre VRM cooling fan, ensure the ideal balance of high performance and low noise. Fully encased hoses and a well-thought-out cable management system round out the no-fuss, all-in-one solutions.

Price & Availability

In confirming the general release of their new Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB/A-RGB coolers, Artic has stated the following prices consumers should expect:

  • ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB – $146.80
  • ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB – $153.13

Therefore, if you do want to learn more about these new CPU cooler designs, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

