Arctic Triples Warranty For Liquid Freezer II Coolers

When purchasing any kind of component for your PC, it’s always an important factor to check out how much of a warranty the manufacturer offers on it. It is, after all, a fairly solid indication as to how well built they believe it to be. However, when it comes to AIO liquid coolers, we would possibly suggest that a quality design is always preferable to one that is, shall we politely say, more angled towards the extreme end of budget-consumers.

With this in mind, therefore, if you own, or plan to get an Arctic Liquid Freezer II cooler, then there’s some fantastic news for you. Namely, that Arctic has just confirmed that the standard warranty on it has now been not just doubled, but tripled!

Arctic Liquid Freezer II

In announcing the news, Arctic has released the official statement below:

“Starting today, all water coolers from the Liquid Freezer II Series will come with a six-year guarantee from the date of purchase. This extended warranty also applies retroactively to all LF II coolers that have already been purchased. Outstanding cooling performance through liquid cooling without the complexity of conventional CPU water coolers: since entering the market, our all-in-one series Liquid Freezer II has been winning over hardware enthusiasts and independent tech reviewers worldwide. After numerous awards for performance, price and downtime, with the extension to 6 years the Liquid Freezer II now also sets the highest standards in terms of warranty length. The high quality of the built-in components as well as the excellent results of our long-term testing give us the assurance that the premium water cooler series, in addition to their strong performance, are also outstanding in quality and reliability. We are happy to share this reassurance with our customers.”

Where Can I Learn More?

As noted in the statement above, this new and exceptionally long warranty applies to both new and existing owners and, therefore, if you have one of these currently sat in your PC, you can take great pleasure in knowing that Arctic seems pretty certainly it’ll run perfectly fine for 6-years and, if it doesn’t, you can get in touch for a replacement!

For those of you who may now be considering this as your next cooling solution, however, if you want to learn more about the Liquid Freezer II, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!