Argos Catalogue Reveals Upcoming DJI Mavic 2 Drone Details

Leaked Details Courtesy of the Argos Catalogue

DJI‘s Mavic 2 drone is yet to arrive, and details have been scarce outside of some leaks. However, it appears that Argos has published photos and details of the product inadvertently. These new drones were supposed to launch back in July 18th, but were pushed back for unknown reasons. If Argos has published details about it, then it is likely to come out soon in early August.

What Can Users Expect from the DJI Mavic 2?

What is known is that DJI is launching two versions of the Mavic 2. One is the Mavic 2 Pro, while the other is the Mavic 2 Zoom. Both are small but powerful drones with 1080p video transmission capability. Expect up to 8km transmission distance, and max speeds of 20m/s or 45mph. This is much faster than the 40mph of the original. Each drone is also capable of a 31-minute flight, upgraded from the 27 minutes of the first version.

It also has omnidirectional obstacle sensing with “APAS and Active Track 2.0”, according to the catalogue. The Zoom version also comes with a “dolly zoom” effect, similar to that of the Parrot Anafi. This Zoom variant has a 24-48mm lens, while the Pro version comes with the 1-inch CMOS sensor Hasselblad camera.

How Much Are These Drones?

That is one detail that is not yet available. All it says in the catalogue is to check the Argos website. Which at this time, does not list the retail price yet.