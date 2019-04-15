Artificial Intelligence Beats 2018 DOTA 2 World Champions 2-Nil

Historical Win for Deep Learning Technology

In a historic win, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence system has beaten Team OG, the reigning DOTA 2 World Champions. Moreover, it has done so with a 2-Nil score.

The exhibition took place in San Francisco and dubbed the OpenAI Five Finals in a best-of-three match. Which is a huge improvement after last year’s narrow defeat. Losing is of course, beneficial to a deep learning system. It allows for corrections and to fine tune its approach.

In addition to beating Team OG, the OpenAI bots have also beaten several top tier DOTA 2 teams for the past few months. All with similar 2-Nil result, showing that it has indeed learned from past mistakes.

You can relive the match by watching the video below:

What is Next for the OpenAI Artificial Intelligence System?

Open AI began in 2015 as a non-profit AI research company. Most notably, it had Elon Musk’s backing and has the ultimate goal to build an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

An AGI is capable of performing a multitude of tasks in one system. Of which, an AI that can perform as quickly and effectively as a professional gaming human in an eSports environment is just an early step towards achieving AGI.

The biggest difference with other systems of course, is that this is a system which learns on its own. It was not even taught the rules of DOTA 2 specifically. Which makes it all the more impressive.

After their recent success, the research team is actually ending public demonstrations such as this invitational.

Instead, the team is working on software that will let humans collaborate alongside the OpenAI Five software in real time. Whether playing on a team with the bots, and learning from their strategies and behaviours.

Additionally, the group is releasing a platform for the public to go against the OpenAI Five bots. This is appropriately called the “Arena” and will launch on April 18th.