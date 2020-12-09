ASRock Unveils its 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC GPU

ASRock, a leading global motherboard manufacturer, has today announced the launch of the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card. The new graphics card is built upon the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and 7 nm process technology and features 80 compute units, 5120 stream processors, hardware-accelerated raytracing, 16 GB 256-bit GDDR6 memory, and an HDMI 2.1 video port. It also supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API and the PCI Express 4.0 bus standard and provides a host of additional features to deliver the ultimate 4K gaming experiences.

The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card introduces various unique selling points, including outstanding pre-overclocked settings for higher gaming performance and the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system that provides excellent heat dissipation. The graphics card’s exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal frame and stylish metal backplate protect the PCB from damage.

In addition, the ARGB fan and the side ARGB LED panel support Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize lighting effects. Overall, the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card provides powerhouse performance, incredible visuals, advance features and a cool black and red color scheme, making it a premium choice for hardcore gamers.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC GPU nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – What we can say, however, is that in regards to the former, probably within the next couple of weeks, and in regards to the latter, well… you don’t technically need both your kidneys, right?…

For more information, however, you can check out the official ASRock website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

