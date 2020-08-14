ASRock A520M Images Suggest a Launch is Imminent

While there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the launch of the A520M motherboard platform, to date there has been very little to sink out teeth into. In fact, practically nothing! Following a number of images leaking via Videocardz, however, not only do we get our first look at some of the releases from ASRock, but it also gives us a pretty firm indication that their formal release may be literally just on the horizon!

ASRock A520M Motherboards

Acting as a less expensive alternative to AMD’s latest mainstream motherboard platforms (such as the B550 and X570) while the A520M designs featured here from ASRock are comparatively less elaborate, they still look like some truly excellent options for Ryzen 3000 PC builds on a budget.

For example, the A520M Pro4 (Micro-ATX) motherboard comes with four DIMM slots and dual PCIe x16 slots. The A520M-ITX/ac is fairly similar to the biggest key difference being that it only has two DIMM slots. Put simply, there’s no major reason why you shouldn’t consider these models unless you’re after the more ‘bells and whistles’ offered by the stronger motherboard designs.

What Do We Think?

The biggest difference between the A520M platform and the other current-gen platforms is the fact that it will not include PCI-E 4.0 support. Given that this is such a fresh technology, that is still a long way away from formal adoption, however, when you consider that they are expected to retail for (comparatively speaking) a much lower price, this is definitely going to be a release worth checking out!

When will they be released? – Well, based on this, it seems likely we can expect them before the end of this month!

What do you think? Are you interested in these new motherboard designs? – Let us know in the comments!

