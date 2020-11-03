ASRock Confirms its Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs

Following the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series last week, we have seen a number of manufacturers tease the launch of their own custom designs. Well, by custom designs, what we mean in the vast majority of instances is reference designs that feature their branding. In regards to ASRock, however, there were some concerns over the fact that, unlike other AIB partners, they didn’t seem to have anything ready to initially reveal to the market.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, while it may have taken them a little longer than others, we finally have our first look at ASRock’s Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT GPUs.

ASRock Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs

Similar to previous models we’ve seen released, unfortunately in this instance it does like ASRock’s initial launches will, again, be reference designs that have just seen some very moderate tweaks to include their branding. So in other words, don’t expect this GPU to be pushing the boundaries in terms of clock speeds.

From looking at the images, however, it does again seem to confirm that, by and large, the 6800 and XT variant designs are more than a little similar and, as such, when it comes to truly custom releases, this should help manufacturers get those releases out of the door a lot quicker than usual. Simply based on the fact that one cooling design should work on both.

When Will We Know More?

Both the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT have been confirmed for launch on (or around) November 18th and as such, hopefully by the time that date arrives, we have a lot more interesting designs to look at. Based on the masses of gaming performance figures provided by AMD, however, if you are in the market for a new GPU, these undoubtedly warrant more than a little attention!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!