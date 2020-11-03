ASRock Confirms its Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs

/ 22 mins ago
asrock logo mds

Following the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series last week, we have seen a number of manufacturers tease the launch of their own custom designs. Well, by custom designs, what we mean in the vast majority of instances is reference designs that feature their branding. In regards to ASRock, however, there were some concerns over the fact that, unlike other AIB partners, they didn’t seem to have anything ready to initially reveal to the market.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, while it may have taken them a little longer than others, we finally have our first look at ASRock’s Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT GPUs.

Asrock AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and 6800 XT

ASRock Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs

Similar to previous models we’ve seen released, unfortunately in this instance it does like ASRock’s initial launches will, again, be reference designs that have just seen some very moderate tweaks to include their branding. So in other words, don’t expect this GPU to be pushing the boundaries in terms of clock speeds.

From looking at the images, however, it does again seem to confirm that, by and large, the 6800 and XT variant designs are more than a little similar and, as such, when it comes to truly custom releases, this should help manufacturers get those releases out of the door a lot quicker than usual. Simply based on the fact that one cooling design should work on both.

Asrock AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and 6800 XT

When Will We Know More?

Both the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT have been confirmed for launch on (or around) November 18th and as such, hopefully by the time that date arrives, we have a lot more interesting designs to look at. Based on the masses of gaming performance figures provided by AMD, however, if you are in the market for a new GPU, these undoubtedly warrant more than a little attention!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

ASRock Confirms its Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs 1
Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend