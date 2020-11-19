ASRock Releases Ryzen 5000 BIOS Update for B450 Motherboards

As a global leading motherboard manufacturer, ASRock has today announced that it’s AMD B450 motherboards series will support next-generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors via a new BIOS update and that, in many instances, that latest version is available to download and install now!

The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors come with a full suite of the latest technologies designed to boost your PC’s processing power. Update to the latest BIOS and get ready for the ultimate performance as well as the latest technologies with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors!

ASRock Ryzen 5000 BIOS Update for B450 Motherboards

In confirming the news, ASRock has said that the following motherboard models from their B450 range do (or will) offer a new BIOS update offering full support for the newly released AMD Ryzen 5000 processors (the latter number/figures is the latest BIOS version offering the support):

B450 Steel Legend – P3.70

B450 Pro4 – P4.50

B450 Pro4 R2.0 – P4.50

Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4 – P4.50

B450M Steel Legend – P3.60

B450M Steel Legend (Pink Edition) – P3.60P

B450M Pro4 – P4.60

B450M Pro4 R2.0 – P4.60

B450M Pro4-F – P2.40

B450M Pro4-F R2.0 – P2.40

B450M/ac – P2.30

B450M/ac R2.0 – P2.30

B450M-HDV – P4.20

B450M-HDV R4.0 – P4.10

Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac – P4.20

Where Can I Grab My Update?

Although we haven’t been able to confirm that all of the above BIOS versions are yet available (specifically, for all the models listed), it does appear that at least the vast majority of updates are already out there and ready to download! – Something that has come as a moderate surprise as, for many manufacturers, Ryzen 5000 support wasn’t expected until January 2021.

As such, if you want to update to the latest BIOS version for your ASRock motherboard, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!