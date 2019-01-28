ASRock DeskMini A300 Mini-STX AMD PC Released

Smallest AMD Ryzen System Yet

ASRock has now released their new DeskMini A300 mini-PC measuring just 155 x 155 x 80 mm (1.92L). Inside is the world’s first Mini-STX form factor AM4 motherboard which suports Raven Ridge or Bristol Ridge APUs up to 65W.

Mini-STX is much smaller than even a Mini-ITX, allowing for more compact builds. For an efficient APU, this solution can even be more compact without a discrete GPU and large heatsink.

What Hardware Options Can Users Expect from the DeskMini A300?

The ASRock DeskMini A300’s motherboard measures just 140 x 147mm. Despite the size, it can fit to DDR4 SO-DIMM modules up to 3200MHz as well as have room for M.2 2280 SSD storage. In fact, there are two M.2 2280 slots (one is in the back), plus one more room for an M.2 WiFi module. Both the M.2 2280 slots support PCIe x4 speed devices. Furthermore, users also get two regular SATA3 slots.

A single USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C and Type-A is present at the front, while a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A with a USB 2.0 Type A is available at the rear. A Realtek ALC233 chip provides headphone output and microphone input ports at the front. There is even a Gigabit LAN port available courtesy of a Realtek RTL8111H.

When it comes to display output, users have the option of a legacy D-Sub, HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. All three can be used simultaneously for a triple-monitor setup.

How Much is the ASRock DeskMini A300?

There is no official word from ASRock yet, although according to Tom’s Hardware, this unit only costs $119 USD. Keep in mind that this is a barebones unit, so the RAM, storage, WiFi module and CPU are not included. Although the accessory pack does include a 120W/19V adapter, 2x SATA cables.

ASRock offers a special low-profile 65W heatsink that is available separately. However, users can choose a different solution as long as it is under 46mm tall.

There is also a version that comes bundled with an Intel AC-3168 Wi-Fi Kit called the DeskMini A300W. Naturally, expect that to cost more than the standard DeskMini A300.