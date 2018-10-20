ASRock Extreme4 Z390 Motherboard Review

ASRock Extreme4 Z390

The Z390 launch has brought with it a vast range of new motherboards. While it’s no secret that they’re a bit of a refresh of Z370, they mostly are tweaked, refined, and offer a few extra features. These are the best of the best, and the new flagship series from each brand. With that, comes support for the new 9th Gen CPUs from Intel, although they will also work with 8th Gen CPUs too.

The ASRock Extreme4 comes well equipped, featuring a Digital PWM and 12 Power Phase design. This bodes well for overclocking performance on our i9-9900K. It’ll support multi-GPU configurations, and super fast M.2 storage or Optane for a competitive system build. Those who want even more storage options, you’ll be happy to see 8 SATA3 ports, and plentiful USB Gen 1 and Gen 2 connections.

That’s backed up with the superb ALC1220 Audio Codec, Polychrome Sync RGB lighting, and a few other bells and whistles to please those building a well-rounded gaming PC.

Features

Supports 9 th and 8 th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors (Socket 1151)

Supports DDR4 4300+(OC)

3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 3 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 (Key E) For WiFi

NVIDIA ® Quad SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™

Quad SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™ Graphics Output Options: HDMI, D-Sub, DisplayPort

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)

Supports Purity Sound™ 4 & DTS Connect

8 SATA3, 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

2 USB 3.1 Gen2 10Gb/s (1 Type-A + 1 Type-C)

9 USB 3.1 Gen1 (1 Front Type-C, 4 Front Type-A, 4 Rear)

Intel ® Gigabit LAN

Gigabit LAN ASRock Polychrome SYNC

Specifications

What ASRock Had to Say

“The motherboard is designed to make the best out of 9th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, the sturdy VRM design provides extreme overclocking potential, lower temperature during gaming and reinforced system stability for taking on all sorts of arduous computing tasks.” – ASRock

