ASRock Launches its X570/B550 Taichi Razer Motherboards

ASRock has today announced a new partnership with Razer to develop the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition line of motherboards, the world’s first motherboard that is natively integrated with Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

ASRock X570/B550 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboards

Taichi – Razer Edition will be released with two chipset versions: AMD X570 and B550. RGB components on both versions can be controlled by Razer Synapse 3. Besides PCI Express 4.0, there are 2 more features most desired by gamers: strong power and reliable connection. Each board features support for AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series desktop processors, and it is ready to fully develop CPUs’ OC potentials with 16 phase power design and Dr. MOS, offering a completely smooth power delivery and optimized heat dissipation. In addition, Killer Ethernet E3100 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, designed specifically for competitive gamers and performance-hungry users, prioritize real time packets over other packets and offer an uninterrupted online entertainment experience.

Razer Chroma RGB is the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices which supports over 500 devices, 150 natively integrated games and over 15 million users worldwide. The integration with ASRock enables universal compatibility with thousands of addressable RGB (ARGB) components directly into the ecosystem.

Killer DoubleShot Pro enables massive throughput and unbeatable online performance for systems that have both the Killer Wireless and Killer Ethernet products. DoubleShot Pro enables your computer to use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time. It automatically utilizes the fastest network connection (Ethernet or Wireless) for all of the PC’s high priority traffic, and all standard traffic is then sent over the other interface. This ensures the highest priority traffic will always be put on the fastest and most reliable link, letting gamers enjoy the networking with lowest latency.

Although ASRock hasn't yet confirmed any specific prices nor regional release dates, these certainly look like some excellent motherboard designs.

