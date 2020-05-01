ASRock Enables Overclocking on Non-K Comet Lake-S CPUs

Typically speaking, it’s always generally been accepted that if you plan to overclock an Intel processor, it needs to be one of their ‘K’ variants. For example, something like the i9-9900K. Following the launch of Intel’s Comet Lake-S CPU and, specifically, Z490 motherboards, however, ASRock has made a rather bold claim.

In a report via TechPowerUp, ASRock is claiming a new addition to their motherboard designs will allow for even non-K Intel CPUs to be overclocked!

ASRock Overclock Non-K Intel Processors?

So, how does it work? Well, the short answer is, we’re not entirely sure. Named as their Base Frequency Boost (BFB) technology, however, the slide seems to suggest that ASRock will be able to apply overclocks by altering the TDP rating of processors. It’s a crude, but effective means of getting extra performance out of a processor. Albeit, one that will (in theory) put a lot more strain on coolers and will certainly provide much more restricted results than when using a standard overclocking setting such as, for example, core multipliers.

What Do We Think?

While it certainly sounds more than a little intriguing, we’d probably still suggest that if you’re buying Intel specifically to overclock, stick with the ‘K’ branded models. Don’t get us wrong, this technology by ASRock might be fantastic, but there are certainly too many question marks (without us physically testing it) to throw our 100% endorsement behind it. Well, at least yet.

So, it’s interesting, but until we know just how good (or bad) it is, we’re probably just going to leave it there for now!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

