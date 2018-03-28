ASRock Rack Demonstrates Their Latest GPU Server Solutions

With so much focus on NVIDIA‘s impressive new Volta GPU solutions presented at GTC2018, we shouldn’t forget about all the other great companies being a part of the GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley these days. ASRock Rack is among them and they brought their latest GPU server solutions with them. That includes the latest GPU-based U8G+/C621 and R403-C612 WS barebone system, as well as the EP2C621D16GM and EP2C612 WS server boards designed for high-density and highly scalable server solutions.

ASRock Rack 3U8G+/C621

The 3U8G+/C621 is a high-density and highly scalable NVIDIA Tesla GPU server barebone. It supports up to eight GPGPU/MIC cards and features sixteen DDR4 DIMM slots. The 3U system also includes six 2.5-Inch hot-swappable HDD bays for SATA3 6Gb/s, dual Intel i350 Ethernet, and a top efficiency 1200W redundant PSU (3+1). Such a system is optimised for scale-out HPC platform, parallel computing, rendering, visualization, and big data analysis applications with support for two PCIe slots.

3U Rackmount with 1200W Redundant PSU (3+1)

Dual Socket P (Purley) Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Support 16 x DDR4 DIMM slot, 2666/2400 RDIMM, LR DIMM

Supports 8 x GPGPU/MIC card or 8 x GPGPU/MIC

Dual Intel i350 GLAN

Supports 6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s or 6 x SAS 12 Gb/s Hot Swap Bay

Supports 2 x PCIe card

ASRock Rack R403-C612WS

The R403-C612 WS moves things up to a 4U chassis, but down a generation for the CPU and motherboard. The 4U rackmount server barebone system supports 4-way SLI and quad CrossFireX technology. It does so with its four PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and you can add another three add-in cards through PCIe 3.0 x8 slots. Memory wise, you can install eight DDR4 DIMMs. Dual Gigabit Ethernet and dedicated IPMI 2.0 is also part of this system.

Even if this system doesn’t run on the latest available platform, it’s still a powerful rack.

Open-Bay 4U Server Chassis

Socket LGA 2011 R3 Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v3/v4 series

Supports Quad channel DDR4 2133/1866 ECC DIMM, RDIMM, NVDIMM and LRDIMM, 8 x DIMM slots

Supports 4x PCIe 3.0 x16, 3x PCIe 3.0 x8

Integrated IPMI 2.0 with KVM and Dedicated LAN (RTL8211E)

Supports Intel Dual GLAN (2 x Intel i210 )

Supports NVIDIA 4-way SLI & AMD Quad-GPU CrossFireX Technology

ASRock Rack EP2C621D16GM

Moving from systems to only motherboards and we have the EP2C621D16GB. It is for Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors and supports two of these. The EP2C621D16GM is a dual-socket server motherboard featuring sixteen DDR4 2666 RDIMM slots, eight SATA3 ports along with an M.2 slot. All in an SSI CEB form factor for GPU server deployment.

CEB 12” x 10.5”

Dual Socket P, support Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Supports DDR4 2666/2400/2133 R DIMM & LR DIMM, 16 x DIMM slots

8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s by INTEL + 1x M.2 port

Supports Dual GLAN by Intel i350

ASRock Rack EP2C612 WS

While the above are more server oriented, this board goes more towards workstation systems. With professional graphics builds in mind, the EP2C612 WS SSI EEB motherboard is based on a dual-socket Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v3/v4 series. It supports NVIDIA 4-way SLI and AMD Quad-GPU CrossFireX technology. There’s room for eight DDR4 2400 DIMM modules, seven PCIe3.0 cards, and nine SATA3 drives.

Socket LGA 2011 R3 Intel Xeon processor E5-2600/4600 v3 series

Supports Quad channel DDR3 2133/1866/1600 ECC DIMM, RDIMM, NVDIMM and LRDIMM, 8 x DIMM slots

Support 10 SATA3 6.0 Gb/s by Intel C612 (2 support SATA DOM, 1 support SATA Express)

Supports 4x PCIe 3.0 x16, 3x PCIe 3.0 x8

Integrated IPMI 2.0 with KVM and Dedicated LAN (RTL8211E)

Supports Intel Dual GLAN (2 x Intel i210 )

Supports NVIDIA 4-way SLI & AMD Quad-GPU CrossFireX™ Technology

ASRock at GTC 2018

If you’re one of the 8000 expected guests at the event, you should check it all out in person. You can have a talk with the good folks from ASRock Rack too. They are at booth 626. There, you can check it all out in person and get a talk on how you can accelerate your Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Data Center and Cloud Computing applications.