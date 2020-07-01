ASRock Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC GPU

The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, has launched a new Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC three-fan graphics card. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC features ASRock’s new styled shroud design with upgraded cooling fins, AMD’s second-generation Radeon RX 5600 XT 7 nm GPU, plus 6 GB 192-bit GDDR6 memory and PCI Express 4.0 bus. The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card provides excellent overclocking settings, which enables users to enjoy a smooth 1080p gaming experience.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC GPU

The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC adopts AMD’s second-generation Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU. With factory default GPU base/game/boost clock settings, this new graphics card can reach 1420/1615/up to 1750 MHz respectively. The boost clock setting is 4% higher than the AMD’s standard settings. Furthermore, the clock frequency of GDDR6 memory is set as 1750 MHz, which is 17% faster than AMD’s memory default value – 1500 MHz.

The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC is equipped with 3-fan cooler, 6 GB 192-bit GDDR6 memory and latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard; ideally partnering with AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU systems and ASRock B550 and X570 motherboards. These premium specifications allow Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card to have outstanding performance and bring users excellent 1080p gaming experience.

New Style With Supreme Cooling Performance

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card is featured with new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. Besides, the stylish metal backplate enhances the product strength and makes the overall appearance of the graphics card more complete. The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC containing three 8 cm fans supports 0dB silent cooling technology. It leads the fans to stop spinning when the graphic card’s temperature is low, which offers quieter environment. Most importantly, at 2.7-slot cooler contains a larger heat-sink that has significantly more surface area, which provides more effective cooling potential while playing AAA games and at 1080p resolution.

The new Challenger Pro Series extends the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics card product line. With a comprehensive array of features, a 3-fan cooler design that is directly tailored to overclocking, stable and pumped performance. It surpasses products at the same level. The RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC is truly a great choice for smooth 1080p gaming.

