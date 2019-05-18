ASRock Reveal Two New Premium Z390 Motherboard Designs

ASRock Reveal New Phantom Motherboards

With Computex 2019 just around the corner, we’re expecting to see a number of brand new Z390 motherboards as the highly-popular Intel chipset enters the next chapter in its lifespan.

ASRock has, however, decided to come to the party early by revealing two new premium level motherboards. Namely, the Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 and Z390 Phantom Gaming X.

Overclocking

With these being high-level boards, a clear emphasis has been placed on overclocking in the design. It’s noted that both board designs have XXL aluminium alloy heat sinks with additional support for M.2 drives. In other words, stability and performance is the clear order of the day here!

Wi-Fi 6

The Phanton Gaming X, however, does take things a step further in it’s design. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) network capability, this is (to my knowledge) the first retail motherboard to include this latest upgrade to wireless technology with speeds of up to 2.4Gbps.

Z390 Phantom Gaming X

Supports 9th and 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Socket 1151)

Intel® 2T2R Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WiFi (2.4/5GHz)

Supports up to 2.4Gbps wireless network and BT v5.0

Phantom Gaming 2.5 Gigabit LAN, Dual Intel® Gigabit LAN

IR Digital PWM, 14 Power Phase design

Supports DDR4 4266+(OC) MHz

3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 2 PCIe 3.0 x1

NVIDIA® Quad SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)

Supports Creative Sound Blaster Cinema 5

8 SATA3, 3 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

5 USB 3.2 Gen2 (1 Front Type-C, 1 Rear Type-C, 3 Rear Type-A)

8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear)

ASRock Polychrome SYNC

Hyper BCLK Engine II

Z390 Phantom Gaming 7

Supports 9th and 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Socket 1151)

Phantom Gaming 2.5 Gigabit LAN, Intel® Gigabit LAN

Digital PWM, 10 Power Phase

Supports DDR4 4300+(OC) MHz

3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 3 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 (Key E) For WiFi

NVIDIA® NVLink™ & Quad SLI™, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX™

Graphics Output Options : HDMI, DisplayPort

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)

Supports Creative Sound Blaster Cinema 5

8 SATA3, 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)

2 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (1 Type-A + 1 Type-C)

9 USB 3.2 Gen1 (1 Front Type-C, 4 Front Type-A, 4 Rear)

ASRock Polychrome SYNC

If you are interested in more information on these motherboard designs, you can visit the product pages below!

ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming X – ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 7

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!