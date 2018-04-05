ASRock Reveals H370, B360 and H310 Motherboard Lineup

Affordable Coffee Lake Motherboards from ASRock

Not to be left out of the party, ASRock is also announcing their line of H370, B360 and even H310 motherboards. These of course, make use of new chipsets from Intel, supporting the latest 8th generation Core processors aka Coffee Lake. These boards also feature ASRock’s Polychrome RGB and Polychrome Sync technology. This includes not just RGB LED onboard illumination but addressable RGB LED headers as well. This addressable RGB LED header supports WS2812B RGB LED strips with a 5V, Data and GND pinout. It can take a maximum of 3A (5V) and up to 80 LEDs or a 2 meter long strip. These boards also have the standard 5050 RGB LED strip support with a 12V, G, R, B pinout.

Aside from fancy colours, ASRock’s 300 series motherboards include dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. One of which is Type-A, while the other is the reversible Type-C. USB 3.1 Gen 2 provides not only significant transfer rates up to 10Gb/s compared to USB 3.1 Gen 1’s 5Gb/s, it also double’s the charging speed (3.0A vs 1.5A).

What H310 Chipset Motherboards are Available from ASRock?

For the lowest-end H310 chipset, ASRock offers up the following motherboards:

Since the H310 chipset provides the least amount of PCIe lanes, ASRock opted to design boards using micro-ATX and mini-ITX form factors. To check out their specific features, click on the links above which leads directly to their specific product page.

What B360 Chipset Motherboards are Available from ASRock?

For the B360 chipset, ASRock has five motherboards available:

What H370 Chipset Motherboards are Available from ASRock?

Unlike the B360 and H310 chipsets, ASRock only has four H370 motherboards to choose from. However, these are quite feature packed much more so than the B360 or H310 boards. The lineup includes: