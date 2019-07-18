ASRock Unveils the RX 5700 Challenger Series Video Card

ASRock is showing off a brand new video card series they are calling “Challenger”. This line will start with a custom Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT, featuring AMD’s new RDNA architecture.

In terms of performance, the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are ideal for 1440p gaming. With its custom cooling, and factory overclock, these ASRock Challenger series cards will push performance even further.

What is Different With the Challenger Cooling System?

The cooling system for these cards start with four Ø8mm copper heatpipes. These are much larger than the typical Ø6mm, and can absorb heat more efficiently. These take the heat from the GPU core and distribute it across three difference sets of aluminium radiator per segment.

This heat is then blown off the card via two 100mm fans. The larger fan size allows these to dissipate heat while running at lower RPMs than the typical 90mm or 80mm video card fans. It is also significantly quieter than the blower-style cooler of the reference Radeon RX 5700/5700 XT.

ASRock also adds a die-cast metal backplate that extends the length of the PCB. This not only absorbs heat but also adds strength, minimizing chances of PCB bending over time.

What Clock Speeds Can Users Expect from these Challenger Series Cards?

The ASRock RX 5700 Challenger OC has a base clock of 1515MHz, game clock of 1675MHz and a boost clock of 1725MHz.

Meanwhile, the RX 5700 XT Challenger OC has a base clock of 1650MHz, game clock of 1795MHz and a boost clock of 1905MHz.

Although the maximum boost clocks are the same as the reference version, their base clocks and game clocks are higher. The default base clock for the RX 5700 is up to 1465, and its game clock is up to 1625. On the other hand, the reference RX 5700 XT has a base clock of up to 1605MHz and a game clock of up to 1755MHz.

For full specifications, visit their official product pages: