ASRock Unveils The World’s Thinnest AMD Mini PC – Mars 4000U Series

ASRock has today announced the launch of its brand new compact Mini PC – Mars 4000U Series, embedded the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processors to deliver exceptional performance. The Mars 4000U Series Mini PC support dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory up to 64GB as well as equip with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity. For Storage, the Mars 4000U Series Mini PC provides a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA hard drive bay; all imply into 0.7-liter chassis with 26mm height.

ASRock Mars 4000U Series

ASRock Mars 4000U Series Mini-PCs

ASRock Mars 4000U Series Mini PC offers abundant USB devices connectivity, features a total of 7 USB ports, including one Type-C port; In addition, the native SD card reader and dual display outputs provide more convenience and productivity. All of these features make Mars 4000U Series Mini PC well suited for a wide range of uses, including business, gaming and home entertainment.

ASRock Mars 4000U Series

Specifications

FP6D4-P1 Motherboard

  • CPU– AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U (8C16T, Turbo 4.2GHz)
    – AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U (8C8T, Turbo 4.1GHz)
    – AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U (6C12T, Turbo 4.0GHz)
    – AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U (6C6T, Turbo 4.0GHz)
    – AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U (4C4T, Turbo 3.7GHz)

Mars 4500U

  • CPU– AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U (6C6T, Turbo 4.0GHz)
  • Cooler– Integrate Proprietary Fansink
  • Memory– Supports 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
  • Graphics– AMD Radeon™ Graphics
  • Graphics Output– 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
    – 1 x D-Sub (1920×1080)
  • Audio– Realtek ALC233-VB2
    – 1 x Line Out
    – 1 x Microphone
  • Front USB– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps)
    – 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps)
    – 2 x USB 2.0
  • Rear USB– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
  • Storage– 1x Ultra M.2 (2280) PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA 6Gb
    – 1 x SATA 6Gb 2.5-inch 7mm/9.5mm Hard Drive
    – 1 x SD Card Reader
  • LAN– 1 x RJ45 Gigabit LAN
  • WLAN– 1 x M.2 (key E 2230) Slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module
    – Intel® AX200 Wi-Fi 6 Module
  • Power Unit– 65W/19V Adapter
  • Dimension– 194 x 150 x 26 mm (~0.7L)
  • OS– Microsoft® Windows® 10 64-bit compliant
  • Certification– CE, FCC
  • Remark– VESA Mount– Stand
ASRock Mars 4000U Series

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the Mars 4000U Series Mini-PC nor how much we can expect them to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official ASRock product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

ASRock Mars 4000U Series
