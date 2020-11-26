ASRock Unveils The World’s Thinnest AMD Mini PC – Mars 4000U Series

ASRock has today announced the launch of its brand new compact Mini PC – Mars 4000U Series, embedded the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processors to deliver exceptional performance. The Mars 4000U Series Mini PC support dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory up to 64GB as well as equip with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity. For Storage, the Mars 4000U Series Mini PC provides a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA hard drive bay; all imply into 0.7-liter chassis with 26mm height.

ASRock Mars 4000U Series Mini-PCs

ASRock Mars 4000U Series Mini PC offers abundant USB devices connectivity, features a total of 7 USB ports, including one Type-C port; In addition, the native SD card reader and dual display outputs provide more convenience and productivity. All of these features make Mars 4000U Series Mini PC well suited for a wide range of uses, including business, gaming and home entertainment.

Specifications

FP6D4-P1 Motherboard

CPU– AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U (8C16T, Turbo 4.2GHz)

– AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U (8C8T, Turbo 4.1GHz)

– AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U (6C12T, Turbo 4.0GHz)

– AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U (6C6T, Turbo 4.0GHz)

– AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U (4C4T, Turbo 3.7GHz)

Mars 4500U

CPU– AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U (6C6T, Turbo 4.0GHz)

Cooler– Integrate Proprietary Fansink

Memory– Supports 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)

Graphics– AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Graphics Output– 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz)

– 1 x D-Sub (1920×1080)

– 1 x D-Sub (1920×1080) Audio– Realtek ALC233-VB2

– 1 x Line Out

– 1 x Microphone

– 1 x Line Out – 1 x Microphone Front USB– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps)

– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps)

– 2 x USB 2.0

– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps) – 2 x USB 2.0 Rear USB– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Storage– 1x Ultra M.2 (2280) PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA 6Gb

– 1 x SATA 6Gb 2.5-inch 7mm/9.5mm Hard Drive

– 1 x SD Card Reader

– 1 x SATA 6Gb 2.5-inch 7mm/9.5mm Hard Drive – 1 x SD Card Reader LAN– 1 x RJ45 Gigabit LAN

WLAN– 1 x M.2 (key E 2230) Slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module

– Intel ® AX200 Wi-Fi 6 Module

– Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 Module Power Unit– 65W/19V Adapter

Dimension– 194 x 150 x 26 mm (~0.7L)

OS– Microsoft ® Windows ® 10 64-bit compliant

Windows 10 64-bit compliant Certification– CE, FCC

Remark– VESA Mount– Stand

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASRock has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the Mars 4000U Series Mini-PC nor how much we can expect them to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official ASRock product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!