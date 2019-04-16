Assassin’s Creed Could Be Key to Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration

Ubisoft Game Features Incredibly Detailed Digital Notre Dame

Despite the depressing sight of a burning Notre Dame Cathedral just a few days ago, a silver lining is already on the horizon. Especially after French President Emmanuel Macron declared that restoration will take place. Moreover, millions have already been pledged to fund it.

However, one more positive news comes from an unlikely source: video games. Specifically, Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Unity, which has an extremely detailed recreation of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

In order for the artists at Ubisoft to depict the 800-year old building in-game, they have taken hundreds of laser scans inside and out. Granted, the game takes place hundreds of years ago, but it would still be a big help for the restoration.

There are also plenty of other sources available, including from other historians. The use of laser scanners means they actually got every nook and cranny, and did not miss any detail. While it will take some time, this does not have to be a tragic loss.

Assassin’s Creed Unit Notre Dame Virtual Tour in 4K UHD

In case you have not played the game or want to see the famed cathedral, YouTuber Psycho Werekitsune is kind enough to upload a 4K UHD walkthrough video of the place from Assassin’s Creed: Unity.