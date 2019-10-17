Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Updated to 1.5.1

/ 8 hours ago
Ubisoft Rolls Out AC:Odyssey Update v1.1.1 and New DLC Trailer

A 400mb patch has been released for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It’ll be available later today, and brings a range of bug fixes for all formats. However, it includes a range of fixes that are specific to the PC version too.

Obviously, no one likes playing a game full of bugs. Moreover, Ubisoft hasn’t had the best track record for that. The new update fixes an issue which caused players to get stuck in the world stations. Plus, there are fixes for Story Creator and Discovery Tour.

The update will download automatically from Steam of UPlay, depending on your version. You can check out the full changelog below!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Update 1.5.1 Release Notes

DISCOVERY TOUR: ANCIENT GREECE

  • [PC] Removed the HUD preset option from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
  • [PC] Removed the unintended update history section from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.
  • Addressed an issue that caused players to get stuck in world stations under certain conditions.

STORY CREATOR MODE

  • Addressed an issue with the calculation of rewards.
  • Addressed an issue where the dialogue scene could get blurry when the stage of the dialogue is set to 1v1 close.

THE FATE OF ATLANTIS

  • Addressed an issue that reset gathered Isu Knowledge after updating to version 1.5.0.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Isu Beckon quest from appearing.

MAIN GAME

  • Addressed an issue in A Godless Blight that prevented players from carrying bodies out of the water if they died and reloaded the save game.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Underworld Pack items to be available in the visual customization section.
