Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria are FREE on Epic Games Store

I hear a lot of hate about Epic Game Store, and I’ll even agree that much of it is valid too. That being said, I remember how people acted when Steam was the new kid in town and let me tell ya, Epic is already mending bridges a little quicker. One of the things that is really helping to win people has to be free games. They’re coming thick and fast and already, I actually have a huge library on EGS and I haven’t paid a penny. Even if you can’t stand EGS, free games are free games.

Faeria

This week, we’ve got Faeria, which is some funky card strategy game. You craft a deck, and battle with them. It’s more fun than it sounds, but it’s certainly not everyone’s idea of a great game. There’s a lot to do in it though, and no microtransactions, which is nice.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

I’ve fallen out of favour with Assassin’s Creed, I loved the first three, and then it was pretty much a downhill ride from there. Even the latest one I found boring. Pretty, sure, but it’s basically an open world collect-a-thon to me. Hard pass. However, Syndicate, I’ve been told is pretty decent and it’s one that I haven’t tried in the franchise. Based in London at the height of the Industrial Revolution, it’s easily one of their most intriguing historical settings to date.

How to Play

If you want to get your free games, you can load up the Epic Game Store app on your PC and find them under the Store option. Or you can follow this link here for Faeria or this one here for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.