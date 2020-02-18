Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is the Next EGS Giveaway

The Epic Games Store has found itself gaining a lot of traction since it’s launch in late 2019. If, for no small part, due to the regularity in which it has been giving away some honestly excellent games for nothing!

Well, following an update to their website, we now know what the next one is going to be. Get ready to dive into your Animus as ‘Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate‘ is on the way!

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is Coming Free to the Epic Games Store

Releasing in 2015 and representing the 9th instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was generally received more than a little positively by critics. Albeit, fans options of it were a little more on the tepid side.

It did, of course, suffer from a lot of the launch problems that many Ubisoft games do. These days, however, it’s (generally speaking) a pretty tight ship and, being given away for free, you can’t argue with that!

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Launching for free on February 20th (running until the 27th) you will be able to grab your copy to keep forever presuming you have the Epic Games Store app installed on your system. Well, that AND an active account.

For more information on the current (and upcoming) free games, you can check out the official EGS website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to be grabbing your copy? Have you played this game before? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!