Asus 27″ TUF Gaming Monitor Appears with 280Hz Support

ASUS is definitely one of the market leaders when it comes to gaming monitors. Well, in fact, they’re pretty much one of the best-known brands in terms of PC components as a whole. To date, however, the vast majority of their ‘premium’ display designs have had a refresh rate maximum of around the 240Hz mark.

Following a listing on a Taiwanese online retailer, however, a brand new model has appeared. The ASUS VG279QM. A 27″ gaming monitor capable (so the listing claims) of support for up to 280Hz refresh rate.

ASUS VG279QM 27-inch IPS LCD Gaming Monitor

Falling under the ASUS TUF Gaming branding, the monitor is packed with a lot of features that are ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

27″ IPS LCD display with support up to 1080p

Compatible with G-Sync

280Hz native @ 1ms (albeit, after translation, this does also cite a 240Hz ‘base’)

HDR400

Supposedly nicknamed ‘The Flash’ this is the first official appearance of the model and, to the best of our knowledge, hasn’t even been mentioned in Western markets yet. Let alone actually being available to buy.

What Do We Think?

Taking the listed retail figure (and applying some creative maths, translations, and expected tax rates, etc.) if this was to ever get a Western release (which we don’t see why it wouldn’t at some point) then it seems that it would cost something in the region of £100-£140.

Admittedly, 280Hz (which by proxy could allow for support for the framerate) does seem a little overkill based on the current market standards. I can’t see you playing any modern AAA-gaming release at this level without some graphical ‘dumbing down’ somewhere.

If this does eventually hit the Western market, however, we expect to see a LOT of interest in this design.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!