ASUS’ AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU Equipped Laptops Now Available
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
The Only Two of Their Kind (So Far)
In case you have not noticed, laptop makers don’t seem too enthusiastic about rolling out AMD Ryzen-based notebooks. That is despite their success on the desktop space.
So far, only ASUS seems to be the most enthusiastic out of all manufacturers. In fact, they are the only ones with laptops featuring AMD’s Ryzen 7 R7-3750H CPUs. These processors were announced all the way back in CES 2019, but now they are finally available inside the TUF FX505 and ROG GA502DU.
The AMD Ryzen 7 3750H is a quad-core CPU with eight threads. The CPU has a base clock of 2.3GHz but has a max boost clock of 4GHz. In terms of graphics, it actually has a built-in Radeon RX Vega 10 GPU running at 1400MHz. At 45W TDP, this CPU is going against Intel’s Core i5-8300H.
ASUS actually pairs these CPUs with a discrete NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The ROG GA502DU having the Max-Q design while the TUF FX505 having the full-bore variant. Both laptops have a 15.6″ 1080p IPS panel. Although the TUF version supports up to 120Hz refresh rates.
How Much Are These Ryzen 7 Equipped ASUS Laptops?
Both are now available in the US and are listed on NewEgg.com and costs $1,099 USD. The TUF FX505 is available now, while the ROG GA502DU will start shipping on May 27th but is available for pre-order.